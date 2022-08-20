Future of Ukraine returned students at crossroads; here are some important questions answered

Recently, the National Medical Council (NMC) of India notified that it will not recognise the ‘mobility programme’ being offered by the Ukrainian government for foreign medical students. Ukrainian universities are offering a ‘mobility programme’ to Indian students under which they can opt to study at another university for a few semesters under the ‘student exchange programme.

Similarly, Indian students studying in China are also waiting to join back their programmes at the enrolled Chinese universities. Several students raise their concerns with the NMC which were answered by the council to help the distressed students.

1. Can Ukraine returned foreign medical students transfer to other colleges?

– As per the FMGE Regulations 2021, the entire course training and internship of a student should be done in the same foreign medical institution throughout the course of study and no part of the training/internship should be done from other institutions. Hence, the transfer is not allowed.

2. Can a medical student take transfer from 6 year course to 5 year course?

As regards foreign medical students covered under Screening Test Regulations 2022, there is no clause regarding the transfer. However, there are no restrictions on transfer as long as criteria laid down under the Screening Test regulations are fulfilled.

3. Does NMC approves the mobility programme being offered by Ukranian universities?

4. Are online classes for Ukraine returned foreign medical students valid?

Foreign medical students are allowed to take online classes only for theory subjects which should mandatorily be supplemented by offline medical and clinical training. A ceritifcate issued by the foreign medical university for successful completion of offline training is required to be furnished by the foreign medical student.

5. Can Ukraine returned foreign medical students be accommodated in Indian institutes?

There is no such provision available to include these students in Indian medical colleges. Further, the National Medical Council does not approve foreign medical universities or institutes for award of any medical qualification.