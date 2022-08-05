scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

‘Ukraine not willing to take back Indian students’: Minister to Rajya Sabha

Meenakshi Lekhi said that while the ground situation is not fit for Indian students to return, Ukrainian side has reiterated its willingness to allow Indian students to continue their courses online.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 5:50:00 pm
NMC, Medical students, Ukraine returneesNMC had earlier emphasised that this will be a one-time relaxation which has been granted due to unforeseen circumstances. (Representative image. Express photo)

Ukraine is not willing to allow Indian students back into the country just yet, informed the Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi to the Rajya Sabha. The Government of India is in contact with the educational authorities there over the issue on the continuation of studies by Indian students who returned from Ukraine.

“Currently, the ground situation in that country does not permit the return of Indian students. The Ukrainian side has reiterated its willingness to allow Indian students to continue their courses online,” she told Rajya Sabha in yesterday’s session.

Read |‘NMC order to reduce fees for 50% students in private medical institutes ‘unconstitutional’: Petitioners to Madras HC

She also reiterated that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has devised a scheme under which all Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine or China and did not undergo physical clinical training due to the extraordinary situation, but were granted certificates of completion of the degree by their respective institutes in foreign countries, on or before 30 June 2022, will be permitted to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

If the candidates clear FMGE, they will be asked to undergo the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two
years in order to be eligible to practice medicine in India.

Also read |PGI Chandigarh to start MBBS programme with 100 seats, fill vacancies on priority, says hospital premier

However, NMC had earlier emphasised that this will be a one-time relaxation which has been granted due to unforeseen circumstances — Covid pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war.

“The relaxation will be applicable only for a year. The students should refrain from taking admission to courses in these countries this year even though China is now allowing very few students to return. Some of the students from China were given an internship completion certificate online, how can that be accepted? The two-year internship will help in plugging the gaps in clinical training,” a senior official had informed The Indian Express in June.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 05:50:00 pm
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 05:50:00 pm

