UK Board Result 2026: When were Class 10th, 12th results released in last five years

Uttarakhand UK Board Results 2026: With the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) yet to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, lakhs of students across the state are keeping a close watch on the official websites— ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The board conducted Class 10 exams from February 23 to March 20, and Class 12 theory papers from February 21 to March 20, 2026. Last year, the results for the board exams were announced on April 19 at 11 am. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.77 per cent, while Class 12 recorded 83.23 per cent, with girls outperforming boys in both classes

A look at UBSE’s result declaration history over the last five years shows a shift towards earlier announcements, with the board moving towards results declaration in April.