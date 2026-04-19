UK Board Result 2026: When were Class 10th, 12th results released in last five years

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Uttarakhand UK Board Results 2026: With the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) yet to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, lakhs of students across the state are keeping a close watch on the official websites— ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The board conducted Class 10 exams from February 23 to March 20, and Class 12 theory papers from February 21 to March 20, 2026. Last year, the results for the board exams were announced on April 19 at 11 am. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.77 per cent, while Class 12 recorded 83.23 per cent, with girls outperforming boys in both classes
A look at UBSE’s result declaration history over the last five years shows a shift towards earlier announcements, with the board moving towards results declaration in April.
|Year
|Results date
|2025
|April 19
|2024
|April 30
|2023
|May 25
|2022
|June 6
|2021
|July 31
Students who appeared for these exams will be able to download their marksheets by entering required credentials such as their roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result portals.
Looking at last year’s performance, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 90.77%. Jatin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan jointly secured the top rank in the UBSE High School examinations. In the Class 12 Intermediate examinations, the pass percentage was recorded at 88.20%, with Anushka Rana emerging as the topper. To know more about Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check IE Education portal.
The online marksheet will display subject-wise scores along with other important details of the student. However, it is important to note that the online result will be provisional in nature. The original marksheets will be dispatched by the board to the respective schools a few days after the declaration of results. Students of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be required to visit their schools to collect the official hard copies of their marksheets.