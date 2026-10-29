UK raises student visa financial requirement from November 30: What Indian students need to know

Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom will need to demonstrate higher funds for living expenses from November 30, 2026, following an increase in the student visa financial requirement.

According to the UK government’s revised Immigration Rules, the minimum monthly maintenance requirement will rise from £1,529 to £1,570 for students studying in London and from £1,171 to £1,203 for those studying outside the capital. The revised amounts apply for a maximum of nine months.

Under the new rules, students studying in London will need to show up to £14,130 for living expenses, compared with the existing requirement of £13,761. For students studying outside London, the maximum amount will increase from £10,539 to £10,827.