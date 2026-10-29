UK raises student visa financial requirement from November 30: What Indian students need to know

Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom will need to demonstrate higher funds for living expenses from November 30, 2026, following an increase in the student visa financial requirement.
According to the UK government’s revised Immigration Rules, the minimum monthly maintenance requirement will rise from £1,529 to £1,570 for students studying in London and from £1,171 to £1,203 for those studying outside the capital. The revised amounts apply for a maximum of nine months.
Under the new rules, students studying in London will need to show up to £14,130 for living expenses, compared with the existing requirement of £13,761. For students studying outside London, the maximum amount will increase from £10,539 to £10,827.
The financial requirement is separate from tuition fees. Applicants must also demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to cover any outstanding course fees for one academic year, as specified in their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).
What does this mean for Indian students?
Indian applicants should account for the revised maintenance requirement when planning their finances and preparing visa applications. The amount they need to demonstrate will depend on where their university is located and how much of their tuition fee remains unpaid.
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Students must generally hold the required funds for at least 28 consecutive days, with the end of that period falling within 31 days of their visa application. The funds can be held in an eligible bank account, or applicants can meet the requirement through qualifying student loans or official financial sponsorship.
India is not included in the list of nationalities covered by the UK’s differential evidence requirement. Indian applicants should therefore be prepared to provide financial evidence as part of their visa application, unless an applicable exemption applies.
Why is the requirement changing?
The UK Home Office said the annual increase aligns the student visa maintenance requirement with the maintenance loans available to domestic students for the 2026-27 academic year. The government said the requirement would continue to be reviewed annually.
The revised amounts will apply to Student visa applications made from November 30, 2026. Students applying before that date will remain subject to the existing maintenance figures, according to the published guidance.