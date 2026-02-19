UK higher education sees first dip in academic staff numbers in a decade: HESA data

The figures were released as part of the annual Higher Education Staff Statistics: UK, 2024/25 bulletin, published on February 19, 2026 (representative image/ Gemini-generated)

The number of academic staff employed in UK higher education fell by one per cent in 2024–25, marking the first decline since 2014–15, according to the latest figures released by Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

As of December 1, 2024, a total of 244,755 academic staff (excluding atypical contracts) were employed across 228 higher education providers, down from 2,46,930 in the previous academic year. The data is based on staff records collected and published by HESA, which operates under Jisc.

The decline was driven mainly by a reduction in male academic staff numbers, which fell by two per cent to 1,23,785. In contrast, the number of female academic staff remained broadly unchanged at 1,19,710. Overall, men continued to make up a slight majority of academic staff.