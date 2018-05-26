UBSE UK Board 10th Result 2018: Check top three rank holders, pass percentage improves

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
UK Board 10th Result 2018, Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th Result 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has released the result of Class 10th board examination today, on Saturday May 26 at 11 am. Students will be able to check their results at — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in

New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2018 2:35:04 pm
uaresults.nic.in, ubse, uk board result 2018, ubse results, uk board result 2018 UK Board 10th Result 2018: The high school examinations were conducted from March 6 to 24, 2018.

UK Board UBSE 10th Result 2018: The result of Class 10th board examination has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today, on Saturday May 26 at 11 am. All those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their results at the official websites — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

The high school examinations were conducted from March 6 to 24, 2018. The result will also be available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand. This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams.

