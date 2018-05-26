UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Results announced: Pass percentage, toppers and performance analysis

UK Board 10th, 12th results 2018: Once again, girls have outperformed boys and the result has been better than that of the last year. (Representational image) Once again, girls have outperformed boys and the result has been better than that of the last year. (Representational image)

UK Board 10th, 12th results 2018: The results for both high school and intermediate examinations have been released today, on May 26, by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE). The UK Board results were released at the official headquarters of the board situated at Ramnagar, Nainital. A total of 1,46,166 students had appeared for Class 10th exams this year in the state. Once again, girls have outperformed boys and the result has been better than that of the last year.

UK Board Class 10 result

The overall pass percentage stands at 74.57. The pass percentage for girls stands at 80.22 percent and that for boys, it is 68.96 per cent. An improvement of 0.9 per cent has been recorded this year as compared to last year’s result. District Bageshwar has recorded the best performance with 84.06 per cent.

