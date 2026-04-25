UK Board Result 2026: These official websites will have High School and Inter result download link

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will declare the results for class 10 and 12 today on its website. Students can check their UBSE results at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at the IE Education Portal. After the results are announced, UK Board Inter and high school students can check them on the website mentioned.
UK Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 | Catch Live updates
To find the Uttarakhand board 2026 results, students have to go to the official website of UBSE, then click the link to the results for their respective class. Then give the login information, click on submit, and the result will be available. Once the results are available, students should download them or take a screenshot for later.
The results of both classes will also be made available on Digilocker. Students can download it by login into the app and then going to the search documents section. After that, search for the Uttarakhand board result and then select the respective class. Then enter the details and they will be available on screen. To access the UBSE 2026 result marksheets, students will need to enter details such as their roll number and other required credentials.
The exam for class 10 was conducted between February 23 and March 20, 2026, while the exam for class 12 was conducted between February 21 and March 20, 2026.
The online marksheets will include subject-wise marks and key details of the students. However, these will be provisional in nature. Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after a few days, as the board will dispatch the official documents to schools following the result declaration.