UK Board Result 2026: These official websites will have High School and Inter result download link

Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will declare the results for class 10 and 12 today on its website. Students can check their UBSE results at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at the IE Education Portal. After the results are announced, UK Board Inter and high school students can check them on the website mentioned.

UK Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 | Catch Live updates

The official website of UBSE (Screenshot from website) The official website of UBSE (Screenshot from website)

To find the Uttarakhand board 2026 results, students have to go to the official website of UBSE, then click the link to the results for their respective class. Then give the login information, click on submit, and the result will be available. Once the results are available, students should download them or take a screenshot for later.