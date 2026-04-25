UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: Results today at 10 am at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

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UBSE UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 10 am. Students can access their scores through the official websites — uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in and education.indianexpress.com. To view their marks, candidates will be required to enter their roll numbers. Here are some of the important details students need to know about the UK Board Class 10th and 12th results:
UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Result date and time
UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Examination dates
UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Websites to check results
UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Passing marks
UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official result portal: uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: Select “High School (10th) Result 2026” or “Intermediate (12th) Result 2026”
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Results’ to view your marks
UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Post result options
UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Previous year performance
Class 10 Overall Pass Percentage: 90.77%
Class 12 Overall Pass Percentage: 83.23%