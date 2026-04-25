UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: Results today at 10 am at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Date, Time, Direct Link at ubse.uk.gov.in: Students can access their scores through the official websites — uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in and education.indianexpress.com.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 25, 2026 06:00 AM IST
UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: Results today at 10 am at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.inTo view their marks, candidates will be required to enter their roll numbers.
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UBSE UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 10 am. Students can access their scores through the official websites — uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in and education.indianexpress.com. To view their marks, candidates will be required to enter their roll numbers. Here are some of the important details students need to know about the UK Board Class 10th and 12th results:

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Result date and time

  • April 25, 2026, at 10 am
  • To log in, students will need their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number.

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Examination dates

  • High School (Class 10): Feb 23 – March 20, 2026
  • Intermediate (Class 12): Feb 21 – March 20, 2026

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Websites to check results

  • Official Websites: ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in
  • Alternative websites: education.indianexpress.com, DigiLocker

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Passing marks 

  • To pass the examination, students must obtain at least 30% marks in each subject as well as an overall aggregate of 30%.

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official result portal: uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in

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Step 2: Select “High School (10th) Result 2026” or “Intermediate (12th) Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Results’ to view your marks

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Post result options

  • Scrutiny (Re‑evaluation): Students unsatisfied with their marks can apply for re‑evaluation within 21 days of the result declaration. The fee for the last year was Rs 100 per subject.
  • Compartment Exams: Candidates failing in one or two subjects may appear for compartment exams, tentatively scheduled for July or August 2026.
  • Original Marksheets: Online results are provisional. Schools will distribute original marksheets a few days after the online announcement.

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Previous year performance

Class 10 Overall Pass Percentage: 90.77%

  • Girls: 93.23%
  • Boys: 88.20%
  • Toppers: Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan have jointly topped their UBSE High School exams.

Class 12 Overall Pass Percentage: 83.23%

  • Girls: 86.20%
  • Boys: 80.10%
  • Toppers: In Inter exams, 88.20% of students passed, and Anushka Rana topped the Class 12 exams

 

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