UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026 Date and Time: Results today at 10 am at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

To view their marks, candidates will be required to enter their roll numbers.

UBSE UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 10 am. Students can access their scores through the official websites — uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in and education.indianexpress.com. To view their marks, candidates will be required to enter their roll numbers. Here are some of the important details students need to know about the UK Board Class 10th and 12th results:

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Result date and time

April 25, 2026, at 10 am

To log in, students will need their roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number.

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Examination dates

High School (Class 10): Feb 23 – March 20, 2026

Intermediate (Class 12): Feb 21 – March 20, 2026

UK Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: Websites to check results