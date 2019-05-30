UK Board 10th, 11th, 12th Result 2019 declared: Pass percentage improves, Ananta Saklani tops in Class 10, Satakshi Tiwari in Class 12

UK Board 10th, 11th, 12th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the results of class 10, 11 and class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The pass percentage in class 12 touched 80.13 per cent which is an increase of over one per cent from last year’s 78.97 per cent. Similarly, there is an increase in pass percentage of class 10 students from last year’s 75.57 per cent to 76.43 per cent this year. Ananta Saklani has secured the first position in class 10, while Satakshi Tiwari has emerged as topper in class 12.

LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 11th, 12th result 2019

Advertising

UK Board 10th, 11th, 12th Result 2019 declared: Meet the toppers

Class 10 topper: Ananta Saklani (Rank 1), Arpit (Rank 2), Surakshi Gahtodi (Rank 3).

Class 12 topper: Satakshi Tiwari ( Uttar Kashi) (Rank 1), Saksam (Uttar Kashi) (Rank 2), Harish Singh (Rank 3).

All those students who had appeared for their UK Board examinations can check their results at the official websites — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is not able to open these websites, he/she may also check their respective scores at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Advertising

IN PICTURES | Websites to check Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019

A total of 2.76 lakh students appeared in class 10 and class 12 examinations that were concluded on March 26, 2019. To check result via SMS, students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10, 11 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.