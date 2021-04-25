scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Latest news

University of Dundee to offer special scholarships to South Asian students

The South Asia Scholarship is being offered to Indian students to study a full time postgraduate and undergraduate programme at the University of Dundee, starting in September 2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 25, 2021 5:51:50 pm
University of Dundee launches South Asia Scholarships 2021. File photo.

The University of Dundee is offering South Asia Scholarships worth 5000 GBP/year for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students commencing September 2021 and January 2022. The scholarship is to support students from South Asia during these challenging times, which includes students from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. To know more about the eligibility criteria and inclusions, visit https://www.dundee.ac.uk/scholarships/.

This scholarship announced by the university is for the bachelor degree programme students and for postgraduate degree programme students across a number of subjects such as Anatomy / Forensic Anthropology / Forensic and Medical Art, Architecture and Urban Planning, Art and Design, Biological/Biomedical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering / Medical Imaging, Business (Accountancy / Economics / Finance / International Business), Civil Engineering / Structural Engineering, Computing / Applied Computing / Data Science / Data Engineering, Education, Electronic Engineering, Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, English, Geography / Environmental Science, History, Law, Liberal Arts, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering / Industrial Engineering, Nursing and Health Sciences, Philosophy, Physics, Politics and International Relations, Psychology, Social Work.

Read | University of Dundee offers scholarship for Indian students

There is no separate application form for this scholarship and the student’s eligibility will be assessed as part of the programme application. The university will notify the candidates in writing if they have received a scholarship.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The eligibility criteria for the undergraduate programme is that the student must be studying a full-time undergraduate programme excluding programmes in the School of Medicine or the School of Dentistry, should be domiciled in South Asia and have international fee status.

For postgraduate programme scholarship, the student must be studying a full time, 180 credit PG programme over the course of 1 year. If you are studying a 2-year full-time programme, you may be eligible for the awards in both years. The applicant must be domiciled in South Asia and have an international fee status.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x