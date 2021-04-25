University of Dundee to offer special scholarships to South Asian students

The University of Dundee is offering South Asia Scholarships worth 5000 GBP/year for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students commencing September 2021 and January 2022. The scholarship is to support students from South Asia during these challenging times, which includes students from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. To know more about the eligibility criteria and inclusions, visit https://www.dundee.ac.uk/scholarships/.

This scholarship announced by the university is for the bachelor degree programme students and for postgraduate degree programme students across a number of subjects such as Anatomy / Forensic Anthropology / Forensic and Medical Art, Architecture and Urban Planning, Art and Design, Biological/Biomedical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering / Medical Imaging, Business (Accountancy / Economics / Finance / International Business), Civil Engineering / Structural Engineering, Computing / Applied Computing / Data Science / Data Engineering, Education, Electronic Engineering, Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, English, Geography / Environmental Science, History, Law, Liberal Arts, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering / Industrial Engineering, Nursing and Health Sciences, Philosophy, Physics, Politics and International Relations, Psychology, Social Work.

There is no separate application form for this scholarship and the student’s eligibility will be assessed as part of the programme application. The university will notify the candidates in writing if they have received a scholarship.

The eligibility criteria for the undergraduate programme is that the student must be studying a full-time undergraduate programme excluding programmes in the School of Medicine or the School of Dentistry, should be domiciled in South Asia and have international fee status.

For postgraduate programme scholarship, the student must be studying a full time, 180 credit PG programme over the course of 1 year. If you are studying a 2-year full-time programme, you may be eligible for the awards in both years. The applicant must be domiciled in South Asia and have an international fee status.