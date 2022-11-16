scorecardresearch
UK announces 3000 work visas for young Indian professionals

Under the scheme, the UK will offer 3,000 places to 18–30 year-old degree holding Indian nationals to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia (Representative image)

The newly elected United Kindom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today announced UK-India Young Professionals Scheme for young Indian professionals. Under the scheme, the UK will offer 3,000 places to 18–30 year-old degree holding Indian nationals to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of the Uk Prime Minister. “Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18–30 year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years,” he tweeted.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia

