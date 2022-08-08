UGCAP 2022: Calicut University releases first allotment list; check how to download

August 8, 2022 6:59:22 pm
UGCAP 2022: The Calicut University has released the results for the first allotment list of the Undergraduate Common Admission Process (UGCAP 2022). Candidates can check the first allotment result at the official website — admission.uoc.ac.in.
Candidates should remember that this first allotment list has been released based on the preferences of the students. To check the list, students will have to first login to their student account.
UGCAP 2022 first allotment result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — admission.uoc.ac.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘UGCAP 2022 : First Allotment’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your CAPID and security key to login.
Step 4: The first allotment result will be visible.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
Students will have to confirm their selection and they also need to pay the mandatory fee before 5 pm on August 10, 2022. Additionally, the candidates who are satisfied with the allotment should not forget to click on the cancel option between August 11 to 12, 2022 so that they are not considered for the upcoming allotments. However, those who who wish to continue with the allotment procedure can proceed as per instructions.
