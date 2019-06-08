Toggle Menu
UGC writes to VCs of all varsities to observe Yoga Day on June 21

UGC asked colleges and universities to follow a protocol prescribed by the Ayush Ministry. Also, the higher education institutes are asked to upload the events of the day on the UGC portal.

Yoga day to be observed on June 21, 2019. Representational Image/ File Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a letter to vice-chancellors of all the universities and higher education institutes (HEIs) in India to observe International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, 2019. (Friday). The UGC asked the varsities to hold events including a demonstration on basic Yoga drills on the day.

The UGC in its letter asked varsities “to promote Yoga among youth and invoke the sentiment of National pride in proliferating Yoga to the rest of the world”. It also asked the institutes to open essential facilities open during summer vacations to allow students and teachers to practice for the event.

A copy of Common Yoga Protocol which also includes a 45-minute sequence of Yoga drill is uploaded on the website, yoga.ayush.gov.in for institutes to refer to. The varsities and colleges are also asked to upload the details of the events carried on the day at the UGC websites – ugc.ac.in as well.

The newly-established Aayush ministry will be responsible for organising Yoga day this year. It is the fifth international day of Yoga. Its inception was done by Prime Miniter of India, Narendra Modi in 2015 to promote the culture of Yoga in the world and re-establish the same among Indian youth.

