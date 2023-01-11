UGC to varsities: Develop procedures to allow students pursue two degree courses simultaneously

Students may now simultaneously pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode, per UGC guidelines published in April of last year. (Representing image by Praveen Khanna)

The UGC (University Grants Commission) has directed institutions to develop procedures through statutory bodies that will let students pursue two academic programmes at once. UGC issued the directive, after noting that students are having issues since colleges and other higher education institutions (HEIs) are insisting on migration or school-leaving certificates.

P K Thakur, UGC Secretary, stated while communicating to universities and HEIs, “It has come to the notice of the UGC that students are facing difficulties as HEIs insist on migration certificates and school-leaving certificates. In the absence of these certificates, the students are not granted admission and that defeats the facility of pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously.”

“The universities should devise facilitative mechanisms through their statutory bodies to allow the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously,” he added.

Students may now simultaneously pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode, per UGC guidelines published in April of last year, provided that the class schedules for the two programmes do not overlap. It does not apply to PhD programmes.