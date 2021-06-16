UGC directs varsities to observe International Yoga Day on June 21, take online pledge

The UGC in its letter asked varsities “to maximise the use of digital, virtual and electronic platform over the physical congregation of people.“ (Image credits:pexel/representational)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a letter to vice-chancellors of all the universities and higher education institutes (HEIs) in India to observe the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, under COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The UGC asked the varsities to perform Yoga with the theme “Be with Yoga, be at home” for building immunity and relief from stress.

The commission also encouraged students, faculty members, officers, and staff of the universities and colleges to take an online pledge to make Yoga an integral part of their life at yoqa.ayush.gov.in.

The UGC in its letter asked varsities “to maximise the use of digital, virtual and electronic platform over the physical congregation of people.“ It also urged universities to use social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc to upload videos and facilitate online participation in IDY-2021 on June 21.

A copy of the common yoga protocol, suggested activities for IDY-2021, IDY handbook reference has also been uploaded on the website, yoga.ayush.gov.in for institutes to refer to. The varsities and colleges are also asked to upload the details of the events carried on the day at the UGC websites – ugc.ac.in as well.