Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Imbibe spirit of ‘Panch Pran’: UGC to educational institutes

UGC has urged HEIs to follow the 'panch pran' as, guided by the PM, and imbibe the same spirit in the country's higher education system.

UGC, PM Modi, Modi"The activities undertaken in this regard may be shared on UGC's University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP)," the notification added. (Representative image. File)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to work on modalities to imbibe the spirit of the ‘Panch Pran’ and Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) mission, that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15.

UGC has urged HEIs to follow the ‘panch pran’ as, guided by the PM, and imbibe the same spirit in the country’s higher education system.

“The need of the hour is to solve the challenges faced by our planet using human-centric, collective efforts and robust action that further sustainable development,” the official UGC notification stated.

According to the UGC notification, the ‘Panch Pran’ include resolving to move the country ahead as a developed India, erase all traces of servitude, be proud of India’s heritage and legacy, strength of unity and solidarity, and duties of citizens towards the nation.

“The activities undertaken in this regard may be shared on UGC’s University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP),” the notification added.

Additionally, taking forward the Prime Minister’s message of the ‘Panch Pran’ for Amrit Kaal, Department of Youth Affairs is undertaking “Swachh Bharat 2.0” campaign across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and National Service Scheme.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:32:48 am
