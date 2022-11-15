scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

UGC urges colleges, varsities to send ideas for state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings

Interested participants have time till 4 pm of November 18 to furnish their expression of Interest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorised signatory.

UGC, G20 meeting, G20The date for declaration of the short-listed ideas has not been decided yet. (Representative image. File)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today asked varsities, colleges to encourage their students and faculty to come up with ideas for the creation of state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings.

Read |UGC directs universities to make necessary changes in statutes to hire Professors of Practice

National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India are now inviting applications for expression of interest from interested Indian entrepreneurs, start-ups, firms, college students for conceptualising state-of-the-art digital experience using latest emerging technologies for the G20 meeting to be held in various Indian cities.

“All the universities and their affiliated colleges institutions are requested to encourage their faculty members and students to actively participate and submit their expression of interest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorized signatory (or the zip files over email),” UGC said in a letter to universities.

Interested participants have time till 4 pm of November 18 to furnish their expression of Interest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorised signatory.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

According to the official schedule, the date for opening of express of interest responses is 4 pm of November 21, and the date for declaration of the short-listed ideas has not been decided yet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:40:14 pm
Next Story

How Ukraine’s sparse wheat plantings are sowing further trouble for global food security

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement