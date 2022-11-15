UGC urges colleges, varsities to send ideas for state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings

The University Grants Commission (UGC) today asked varsities, colleges to encourage their students and faculty to come up with ideas for the creation of state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings.

Read | UGC directs universities to make necessary changes in statutes to hire Professors of Practice

National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India are now inviting applications for expression of interest from interested Indian entrepreneurs, start-ups, firms, college students for conceptualising state-of-the-art digital experience using latest emerging technologies for the G20 meeting to be held in various Indian cities.

UGC letter regarding:

lnvitation for Expression of lnterest (Eol) from faculty members and students to gather ideas for the creation of State-of-the-Art Digital Experience for G20 meetings.

For more details:https://t.co/EoUmWqluVu@PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @GoI_MeitY pic.twitter.com/kE3APYtIvX — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) November 15, 2022

“All the universities and their affiliated colleges institutions are requested to encourage their faculty members and students to actively participate and submit their expression of interest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorized signatory (or the zip files over email),” UGC said in a letter to universities.

Interested participants have time till 4 pm of November 18 to furnish their expression of Interest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorised signatory.

According to the official schedule, the date for opening of express of interest responses is 4 pm of November 21, and the date for declaration of the short-listed ideas has not been decided yet.