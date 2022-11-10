UGC transfers three fellowship schemes to ministries

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently announced that three national fellowship schemes have been transferred to concerned ministries. The official notice was uploaded by the Commission on the official UGC website — ugc.ac.in.

“It is brought to the notice of all the stakeholders that UGC implemented these schemes up to September 30, 2022, only. The concerned ministries are implementing the schemes directly, w.e.f. October 1, 2022. All the stakeholders are advised to make any future correspondence in this regard with the following Agencies/Ministries,” the official notification stated.

According to the official notice, the National Fellowship for SC (NFSC) and the National Fellowship for OBC have now been transferred to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Also, the Maulana Azad National Fellowship has been handed over to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The nodal agency for NFSC is National Scheduled Cast Finance and Development Corporation, and National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation for NFOBC.

The National Fellowship for SC (NFSC) is open to candidates who belong to scheduled caste and are pursuing higher studies in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering and Technology. There are 2000 slots for all subjects under this scholarship.

Similarly, the National Fellowship for OBC open to candidates who belong to Other Backward Classes (OBC) and are pursuing higher studies. There are 300 slots for award of fellowship every year for all the subjects.

The Maulana Azad National Fellowship provides provide five year fellowships in form of financial assistance to students from six notified minority communities — Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh.