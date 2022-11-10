scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

UGC transfers three fellowship schemes to ministries

According to the official notice, the National Fellowship for SC (NFSC) and the National Fellowship for OBC have now been transferred to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

UGC, UGC fellowship, UGC scholarship, UGC newsThe official notice was uploaded by the Commission on the official UGC website — ugc.ac.in. (Representative image. File)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently announced that three national fellowship schemes have been transferred to concerned ministries. The official notice was uploaded by the Commission on the official UGC website — ugc.ac.in.

“It is brought to the notice of all the stakeholders that UGC implemented these schemes up to September 30, 2022, only. The concerned ministries are implementing the schemes directly, w.e.f. October 1, 2022. All the stakeholders are advised to make any future correspondence in this regard with the following Agencies/Ministries,” the official notification stated.

Read |Not mandatory to publish in journals before final PhD thesis: UGC

According to the official notice, the National Fellowship for SC (NFSC) and the National Fellowship for OBC have now been transferred to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Also, the Maulana Azad National Fellowship has been handed over to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The nodal agency for NFSC is National Scheduled Cast Finance and Development Corporation, and National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation for NFOBC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

The National Fellowship for SC (NFSC) is open to candidates who belong to scheduled caste and are pursuing higher studies in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering and Technology. There are 2000 slots for all subjects under this scholarship.

Similarly, the National Fellowship for OBC open to candidates who belong to Other Backward Classes (OBC) and are pursuing higher studies. There are 300 slots for award of fellowship every year for all the subjects.

The Maulana Azad National Fellowship provides provide five year fellowships in form of financial assistance to students from six notified minority communities — Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:06:19 pm
Next Story

Does chewing one raw garlic clove first thing in the morning keep hypertension at bay?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement