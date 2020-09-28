UGC to launch guidance document on academic research

UGC will release document soon (Representational image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will release a new guidance document, titled Good Academic Research Practices, on Tuesday. The document will provide the general framework for enhancing research integrity by focussing on potential threats and good practices.

Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman of the UGC, told The Indian Express that the guidance document will be useful as there is a need for improving standards of academic integrity, as well as the quality of research. Dr Patwardhan has played a key role in the efforts against predatory journals.

The document’s knowledge partner is Clarivate – Web of Science, which selects and indexes the world’s most influential scholarly literature across all disciplines. The document will address aspects including research design, planning, research execution, documentation and data storage. It will discuss how to check for plagiarism, falsification, fabrication and misrepresentation, and selecting the right journal for publication and mentoring the next generation.

Other aspects addressed in the document include how research misconduct can manifest at any stage of the research cycle.

“While the list of journals of good quality is updated regularly, the new document is about encouraging research integrity, which is vital for science to thrive. The values articulated here can form a sound foundation for research culture that emphasises on integrity in every researcher’s daily practice,” Dr Patwardhan said.

