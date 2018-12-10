UGC grants minority scholarships, last date to apply December 31

Maulana Azad National Fellowship: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advertised to enrol 1000 students under the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) on its official website – ugc.ac.in. The scheme is aimed at students belonging to minority communities. Under MANF, students who have cleared NET or JRF exam will get incentives to study PhD and MPhil from government recognised universities which can range up to full fee waiver to a stipend.

According to reports, the MANF scheme was not granted since past two years. After the gap of two years, government has announced as many as 1000 scholarships. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – ugc.ac.in/ugc_schemes. The applications will close on December 31, 2018.

Maula Azad National Fellowship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website – ugc.ac.in/ugc_schemes

Step 2: Click on ‘Maulana Azad National Fellowship’ link

Step 3: Click on apply now button

Step 4: A new window will open, click on apply now on top of the page

Step 5: On the new page, read instructions carefully and start filling the form.

The applications will close on December 31, 2018. The committee will shortlisted applications who will receive the grant and candidates will be informed on selection.