UGC to extend deadline for research submissions by six months

Keeping in mind the problems faced by research scholars in undertaking research work, teachers bodies and associations have asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the deadline for theses submission due in March-April, by at least six months.

The UGC Chairman Monday announced formation of a seven member committee to discuss “issues related to examinations and academic calendar” to “avoid any delay in the conduct of examinations and also start of academic session 2020-21”.

The Federation of Central Universities’ Teachers’ Association (FEDCUTA) has asked UGC Chairman D P Singh to extend the deadline by at least six months. “Many PhD and MPhil research scholars have been enable to conduct research in this period. Absence of laboratory and library facilities (except for select few e-resources) have left scholars largely resourceless. They have not been able to do any field work too. Currently, the crisis in the actual physical world outside has disrupted the peaceful frame of mind so much required for undertaking project research work,” FEDCUTA president Rajib Ray from Delhi University and secretary D K Lobiyal from Jawaharlal Nehru University wrote Tuesday.

“We request you to take cognisance of the difficult circumstances and issue instructions to universities to give an extension of at least six months to all scholars across the country who were due to submit their thesis/dissertations or hold their pre-submission seminars,” they added.

“Many of these Scholars were expected to give their pre-PhD seminar/submit their Ph D/M Phil thesis in a stipulated time frame as set-up in Ordinance of the University but they couldn’t do it when immediately after the semester break in second week of March the university was declared closed followed by complete lockdown of the country in the time of the pandemic and there is no certainty that when the normalcy would return,” they wrote.

“In the current extraordinary situation of crisis, it is also not possible to carry out the research work for all the research scholars where laboratory facilities are required, where a field work is required or when library resources are mandatory as all references/books are not available as e-resources or consultation of an expert is required,” they added.

They have asked Singh to “consider and relax the span period for Ph D and M Phil thesis submission by giving overall extension of Six Months to all research scholars who are pursuing their research degrees in Indian Universities”.

“You are also requested to consider and issue the necessary orders to direct the University of Delhi and other universities to give six months relaxation at all stages of time frame set-up under the ordinance of the universities like pre-submission seminar, submission of thesis after pre-submission stage and other formalities which are mandatory for thesis submission,” they wrote.

