Celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as Prakram Diwas: UGC tells varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as Prakram Diwas every year on January 23. Prakram can be translated as courage in English and UGC in a letter directed varsities to celebrate and “honour” Netaji’s contribution not only on January 23 every year but also around the year.

On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, UGC in a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of higher education institutes across India asked to organise seminars, lectures, sports, cultural activities etc dedicated to Bose around the year. “In order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, it is requested that Universities and Colleges may commemorate this occasion by organizing several activities from 23rd January 2021, to 23rd January 2022, adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place in view of COVID-19.”

The announcement came after the Central government on Tuesday announced to celebrate Bose’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas to honour his selfless service to the nation. “Starting from January 2021, every year the occasion will be celebrated to inspire people, especially youth of this country “to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour,” the Union Ministry of Culture said.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is also organising contests where students can share videos on Netaji at its social media handles.

The UGC had asked not just students but faculty, officials, staff to also participate in these activities and share details of the activities at the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).