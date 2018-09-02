Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • UGC seeks proposals from institutions to extend vocational courses

UGC seeks proposals from institutions to extend vocational courses

The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 18.5 million for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2018 12:39:39 pm
The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 18.5 million for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought proposals from institutions for extension of their vocational courses and community college programmes. “The UGC has invited proposals from those institutions which have been running Bachelor of Vocational Courses (BVoc) and community college programmes in order to consider extension of courses being run under the said programmes,” a senior UGC official said.

“Without due approval from the UGC for extension of their skill-based courses, the institutions will not be able to claim any grant for running those courses,” the official added. The commission has sought proposals latest by September 6, 2018. The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 18.5 million for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement