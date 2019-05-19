Toggle Menu
UGC seeks data about sexual harassment complaints from varsities, colleges

"The colleges and universities were earlier asked to constitute an ICC and a special cell in their respective institutions to deal with issue of gender-based violence, and conduct gender sensitisation programmes," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said

“The varsities and higher educational institutions have been asked to submit details of sexual harassment complaints received till March 31 and their status by July 31 to enable UGC to compile the data and furnish it to the government,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities and higher educational institutions to submit data about the number of sexual harassment complaints received by them and their status. The commission has also sought a report on the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to deal with complaints of these nature.

