UGC revises curriculum of UG/ PG programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the curriculum of various undergraduate and postgraduate (UG/ PG) programmes based on the Learning Outcomes Based Curriculum Framework (LOCF). The commission has revised the curriculum of B.Sc Botany, BA General Criminology, English as General Elective, English Literature (BA Hons), Postgraduate programme in Human Rights, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, BA/ B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics, Postgraduate programme in Anthropology, Undergraduate programme in Anthropolgy, Physics (B.Sc), Psychology (BA/ B.Sc).

What is Learning outcomes based curriculum framework (LOCF)?

On August 7, 2018, UGC issued a public notice followed by a direction to all central institutions, to form subject-specific committees for the implementation of the Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework. “The fundamental premise of LOCF is to specify what graduates completing a particular programme of study are expected to know, understand and be able to do at the end of their programme of study,” said UGC in a release.

The LOCF approach “makes the student an active learner; the teacher a good facilitator and together they lay the foundation for lifelong learning”.

“The idea behind LOCF is to decide the desired outcome within the framework of the current Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, and then design the curriculum to obtain these outcomes. The outcomes will be determined in terms of skills, knowledge, understanding, employability, graduate attributes, attitudes, values, etc., gained by students upon the completion of the course,” added UGC.