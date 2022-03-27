UGC releases specifications for new degrees; Duration and eligibility of some courses revised

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently released specifications for some new degrees and also revised the course duration for some programmes. The commission has also announced some changes in the eligibility criteria for various degree programmes. The official notification is available at ugc.ac.in.

The course duration of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) has been reduced from three years to only two years. Similarly, the duration of Bachelor of Occupational Therapy has been increased from four years to four and a half years.

Students who have passed class 12 and want to get into the field of medicine will also be able to apply for a new degree i.e Bachelor of Sowa-Rigpa Medicine and Surgery. The duration of the course is five and a half years.

“Any degree which is not mentioned in the notification and its subsequent amendment shall the rendered as unrecognised by UGC,” read the official notice.

As many as nine new degrees have been specified in engineering, technology, architecture and design domains. Students who have completed class 12 will be eligible to apply for Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Bachelor of Urban Design, Bachelor of Sports Management and Bachelor of Sports Sciences.

For new degree courses in engineering and technology, fashion and design – Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B. FTech) and Bachelor of Urban Design (BUD) – the minimum duration is four years.

Those who have completed a bachelor’s degree will be eligible to apply for a two-year master’s degree in Fashion Technology, Fashion Management, Urban Design, Sports Management and Sports Science.