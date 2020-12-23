UGC releases learning outcome-based curriculum framework for physical education, seeks suggestions

UGC has suggested reforms in the undergraduate degrees for physical education (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka/Representational)

As many as 30 per cent marks for both theory and practical exams in undergraduate courses for physical education will be undertaken by the internal examiner while semester-end exams will be held for the rest 70 per cent of marks, as per one of the suggestions under University Grants Commission (UGC)’s latest learning outcome-based curriculum framework (LOCF) for the subject.

As per the suggested framework, students will be assessed using written and practical exams, project work, assignments, and presentations. Each theory subject will be of four credits and practical including one game and one athletic or sports event for two credits each. Total credits for each semester will be 30.

Read | Refund full fee on cancellation of admissions: UGC tells varsities

The LOCF, claims UGC, is released with an aim to bring about “uniformity in syllabi for programmes of study in physical education” across universities and colleges across India. Under the LOCF, the UGC has asked stakeholders to evolve the teaching-learning process as well as learning assessment procedures for the BPES, BA/BSc degree in physical education. In an official notice, the commission claims that the framework is also “intended to allow flexibility and innovation in programme design”.

A variety of approaches to the teaching-learning process, including lectures, seminars, tutorials, workshops, peer teaching and learning, practicum and project-based learning, field-based learning, substantial laboratory-based practical component and experiments, open-ended project work, games, technology-enabled learning, an internship in 9 industry and research establishments etc was also suggested.

Read | Offer one semester internship for UG courses: UGC to colleges

The aim is that through the revised curriculum a graduate would enable the pass out students to be entrepreneurs and device appropriate fitness programme for different genders and age groups of people, select the inherited talented children for various sports activities, to devise a training programme for physically challenged peoples among other roles.

The draft subject-specific curriculum template for Physical Education is available on the UGC website. It has been decided to solicit views/suggestions from stakeholders including teachers, students, researchers, and those involved in the field. Interested stakeholders can send their suggestions or comments on locfuec@email.com latest by December 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd