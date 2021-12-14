UGC releases guidelines for semester examinations and reopening of universities

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has released an official notice regarding the covid-appropriate behaviour to be followed by the higher educational institutions (HEIs). The notification is available on the official website of the commission at ugc.ac.in.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, several guidelines have been issued by the UGC with respect to the academic calendar, examinations, re-opening of institutions. Further, several Standard Operating Procedure or SOPs were issued with regards to the conduct of examination during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent lockdowns, With regards to this, the commission released several notifications dated April 29, 2020, July 6, 2020, July 8, 2020, September 29, 2020, November 5, 2020, and July 16, 2021.

The official notice said, “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested that strict COVID-19 guidelines should be followed by educational institutions. Thus, colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions should be following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at all times and places.”

Educational institutions need to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitisers, and other guidelines. The commission has requested higher educational institutions to take appropriate decisions with regards to the conduct of physical classes, the opening of the campus.

The commission has also directed the HEIs to take appropriate decisions by higher education institutions with regards to the conduct of exams in offline, online, or blended mode by following appropriate COVID-19 guidelines.