UGC releases fake universities list; UP, Delhi top the chart

With the admission process in colleges across the nation is closing, the University Grants Commission on Tuesday, March 23 released a list of 23 fake universities that are operational across the country.

Among them, most are located in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The eight educational institutions in the former are labelled as fake, while seven are from Delhi.

The fake universities which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Check state-wise fake university list

Uttar Pradesh

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University),

Aligarh Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya,

Varanasi Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University), Allahabad

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khod

Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya

Odisha

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Rourkela

North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum St John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Other universities which have been identified as fake include one each from Pondicherry, Aligarh, Bihar, Rourkela, Odisha, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Nagpur, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar and two universities in Allahabad.

Last year too, UGC had released a list of such fake universities which included Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga (Bihar), Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP), Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj (New Delhi), United Nations University, Delhi and Vocational University, Delhi.