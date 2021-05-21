scorecardresearch
Friday, May 21, 2021
UGC releases concept note on blended mode of learning, seeks stakeholders’ feedback 

The draft concept note constitutes detailed chapters on the role of teachers in blended learning, ICT tools and initiatives, SWAYAM, MOOCs as resources, ICT tools for collaboration and user-generated content, project-based learning and project management.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2021 5:20:21 pm
UGC is inviting suggestions on draft concept note on blended learning by June 6. (File)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday has released the draft concept note on the blended mode of teaching and learning. The commission on May 9, 2020, had decided that higher education institutes (HEIs) should be allowed to teach up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of each course through online mode and the remaining 60 per cent  through offline teaching.

UGC directs universities to not conduct offline exams in May 2021

“The UGC constituted an expert committee to prepare a concept note on the blended mode of teaching. The draft concept note is available for comments/suggestions of stakeholders, if any, which may be sent to UGC on policyfeedbackugc@gmail.com on or before June 6, 2021,” Rajnish Jain, secretary, UGC, said in a statement.

The draft concept note constitutes detailed chapters on the role of teachers in blended learning, ICT tools and initiatives, SWAYAM, MOOCs as resources, ICT tools for collaboration and user-generated content, project-based learning and project management, innovative trends in evaluation and assessment and suggested framework for blended learning.

The commission, in its latest announcement, has asked all higher educational institutes (HEIs) to not conduct any offline exams in May 2021. The commission released a circular regarding the announcement on its official website. The HEIs are also advised to assess the local conditions for conducting online exams.

