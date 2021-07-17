UGC releases academic calendar for 2021-22 session, first year classes to begin from October 1

The last date to fill the vacant seats is October 31.(Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has issued the examination guidelines and academic calendar for the new session of 2021-22 adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. As per the notice, the first-year classes will begin on October 1.

The commission has directed all the universities and colleges to complete the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses by September 30. The classes for the first semester will begin on or before October 1. The last date to fill the vacant seats is October 31.

Read | In line with NEP, 14 engineering colleges to teach in regional languages

The notification further states that the documents for the new admissions can be submitted by December 31, 2021. In case of delay in declaration of qualifying (class 12) result, the higher education institute may plan the new academic session from October 18.

“Higher Education Institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during the period October 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022 following necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the Central/State Governments and competent authorities from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the document further reads.

Considering the financial hardships being faced by many parents due to the pandemic, the commission has urged the university authorities to not charge any cancellation fees/ migration fees from students up to October 31, 2021, for the academic session 2021-2022 as a special case.

UGC has directed the higher education institutions to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and state boards.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court had directed all the state boards as well as CBSE and CISCE to declare the board results before July 31 to ensure a smooth admission process during college admissions. As a result, admissions in various colleges and universities across the country are likely to begin in August.