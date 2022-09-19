scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

UGC reiterates anti-ragging regulations, ask to ensure all necessary measures in place, changes procedure to file complaints

Students in distress can call on the National Anti-Ragging Helpline– 1800-180-5522, or email at helpline@antiragging.in. In cases of emergency UGC’s monitoring agency, Centre for Youth (C4Y) can be contacted on 09818044577.

If any institution fails to take adequate action to punish the perpetrators, UGC will take punitive action against the institution. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia

The University Grants Commission issued a notice on September 16 reiterating that ragging is a criminal offence and there are regulations framed to curb the menace of ragging. The notice read, “These regulations are mandatory and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation in toto.”

The notice further stated that if any institution fails to comply with it or take adequate action to prevent ragging or punish the perpetrators, UGC will take punitive action against the institution.

The UGC asked the institutions to set up anti-ragging mechanisms through:
Adequate publicity through various mediums
Constituting an anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad
Setting-up of an anti-ragging cell
Installing CCTV cameras at vital points
Conducting Anti-ragging workshops and seminars
Updating websites with nodal officers’ complete details
Display the email address and contact details of nodal officer of Anti-ragging committee on website and on campus (Admission centre, departments, library, canteen, hostel, etc)
Alarm bells
Regular counselling and interaction with the students
Identification of trouble-triggers

Institutions were also asked to ensure that anti-ragging warnings are published in the brochures, E-prospectus, E-information booklets. They have also been directed to conduct surprise inspections at hostels, students’ accommodation, canteens, rest and recreation centres, toilets, bus stands, etc. And putting up 8’x6’ anti-ragging posters at all places.

The UGC also requested the institutions to make it compulsory for each student and parent to submit an online undertaking at antiragging.in during every academic year. The institutions have to implement the revised procedure for students to file online anti-ragging affidavit. The student will receive an email with their registration number, the student will then forward that email to the nodal office in their university on their email.

The UGC has also asked institutions to add a mandatory column in the admission form pertaining to Anti Ragging Undertaking Reference number. They have also been asked to fill online compliance on antiragging.in.

Unlike earlier cases, students will not receive pdf affidavits and they will not have to print and sign it.

The regulations are available on the UGC website- ugc.ac.in and antiragging.in.

