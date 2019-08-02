UGC recommends Institution of Eminence status to DU, IIT-Madras, Kharagpur

The University Grants Commission has today announced names of all 20 Institution of Eminence (IOEs). The list includes IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc, besides the private institutes BITS-Pilani, Manipal Academy of Higher Institutes and Jio Institutes. UGC has recommended that Delhi University, BHU, Hyderabad University, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur be granted IOE status by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), officials said.

Among universities that have got the UGC recommendations for issuing the letter of intent are Jamia Hamdard University, OP Jindal University and Shiv Nadar University. Meanwhile, Aligarh Muslim University, Tezpur University and Ashoka University have failed to make the cut for the IOE status, officials said.

The IoE project for internationalisation of Indian campuses and creating world-class universities was announced by the HRD Ministry in September 2017.

The EEC’s recommendation also included two more greenfield institutions like Reliance’s Jio University — Satya Bharti University backed by Satya Bharti Foundation of Bharti Airtel group and Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.

In July 2018, EEC recommended 11 institutes for the IOE tag, apart from the six announced in 2017. These institutes include National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank 1 IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University, Delhi University and Anna University.

Under the private category, the EEC has suggested the names of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore, VIT in Vellore, Jamia Hamdard University in New Delhi, Shiv Nadar University, Azim Premji University, Ashoka University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar, OP Jindal Global University, Indian Institute for Human Settlements and Institute of Public Health Sciences in Telangana.