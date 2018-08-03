UGC recommends deemed university status for IIMC

According to the UGC regulations on deemed-to-be universities, ‘De Novo’ refers to an institution which focuses on teaching and research in “emerging areas of knowledge”. According to the UGC regulations on deemed-to-be universities, ‘De Novo’ refers to an institution which focuses on teaching and research in “emerging areas of knowledge”.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) moved a step closer to becoming a deemed university on Thursday with the University Grants Commission (UGC) advising the government to issue a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the journalism school under the‘’De Novo’ category.

The LoI, The Indian Express has learnt, will be issued on five conditions, fulfilling which IIMC will be declared a deemed university.

Currently, IIMC offers eight one-year postgraduate diploma programmes at six of its campuses across the country. The deemed university status will allow the institution to award degrees instead of diplomas.

The I&B Ministry had given IIMC an approval to apply for deemed university status last year. The proposal was sent to the HRD Ministry on June 8, 2017. The UGC then set up an expert committee to examine the plan and also sent teams to visit the IIMC campuses in Delhi and Dhenkanal

According to sources, the first committee of experts recommended deemed university status for the institute. The inspection team also supported the proposal, but on a few conditions. First, the journalism school should prepare a detailed syllabus of the five new programmes it proposed to offer. Second, it should appoint faculty and upgrade infrastructure as per UGC norms. Lastly, the its Memorandum of Association or Rules should also be in accordance with UGC regulations.

