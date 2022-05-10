scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

UGC raps private university over question in political science paper

The Greater Noida-based private university last week suspended a faculty member in connection with the question that recently appeared in the first-year BA Political Science paper of the institution.

By: Express News Serivce | New Delhi |
Updated: May 10, 2022 9:38:15 am
UGC raps private university over question in political science paperThe FIR quotes the Nesvad school principal as having stated that copies of question papers of all the subjects of Class 7 and one question paper for the subject of Gujarati language for the Class 8 were stolen.(Representational)

An exam question asking students to share their observations on parallels between “Fascism/ Nazism and Hindutva” was against the “spirit and ethos of our country which is known for its inclusivity and homogeneity”, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has told Sharda University.

The Greater Noida-based private university last week suspended a faculty member in connection with the question that recently appeared in the first-year BA Political Science paper of the institution.

On Monday, in a letter to the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain sought an action taken report detailing the steps being taken to ensure “non-recurrence of such incidents in the future”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“… asking students such questions is against the spirit and ethos of our country which is known for its inclusivity and homogeneity and such questions should not have been asked,” the UGC secretary wrote.

Best of Express Premium

Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategyPremium
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategy
More Premium Stories >>

As the question sparked a row, the University had issued a statement last Friday saying that it has constituted a three-member committee to look into the “possibility of bias in the questions”.

It also suspended the faculty concerned and expressed regret. The statement added that the University is “totally averse to any line of thought which distorts the great national identity and the inclusive culture inherent in our national ethos”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement