UGC exploring possibility of allowing part-time PhD for working professionals

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is exploring the possibility of allowing part-time PhD programmes for working professionals in tune with the system followed by the IITs.

However, such aspirants will be have to produce an NOC from their organisation in order to get enrolled for the doctoral programme.

The NOC will have to specify that “facilities in the employee’s field of research are available at the place of work and the employee will be relieved from duty, if required, to complete course work.”

The eligibility conditions are likely to be the same for both full-time and part-time candidates.

UGC vice-chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday that part-time PhD programmes are also offered by prestigious universities across the world.

“In part-time PhD programmes, a university faculty member supervises a PhD student, who works on his or her subject in consultation with the supervisor, but largely independently. Such part-time PhD programmes are available in some of the best universities across the globe. Why not in our Indian universities?” Prof Kumar said.

The UGC had in March notified the draft UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022. The provision on part-time PhD programmes are likely to find a place in the regulations which are being finalised.

Prof Kumar, an alumnus of IIT Madras, who was a faculty in the department of Electrical Engineering in IIT Delhi, said part-time PhD is very common in IIT system.

“Such students have to complete the course work requirements during their first or second semester by starting on campus or if they are living in the same city where the university is located, they can attend the lectures and go back to their work without being a resident on the campus. Such part-time PhD programmes are very useful to professionals who cannot take long leave for doing the programme,” he said.