UGC directs institutes to register students at ABC portal: How to login, participating universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon ask all higher education institutes (HEIs) offering online and ODL programmes to mandatorily register their students at the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) portal — abc.gov.in.

What is ABC portal?

ABC portal is a national-level facility to promote flexibility of curriculum framework and interdisciplinary/ multidisciplinary academic mobility of students across the higher educational institutions (HEls) in the country with appropriate “credit transfer” mechanism.

What is the use of ABC portal?

The major functions of ABC are registration of HEIs under the ABC scheme and, opening, closure and validation of academic accounts of students, credit verification, credit accumulation, credit transfer/redemption of students and also promotion of the ABC among the stake holders.

How to register for ABC portal?

Step 1: Visit the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) portal — abc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘my account’ available on the right side top corner, and choose ‘student’ option.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Login/register using your username/ mobile number or government-issued identification cards.

Step 4: Key in all the required information and upload documents, if needed.

Will each student have his/her own login?

On the ABC portal, each account holder will be provided with a unique id after they open a unique/individual academic bank account in digital form.

Is the ABC portal compulsory for HEIs?

UGC will tomorrow send out a letter to 58 HEIs offering online and 86 HEIs offering ODL programmes, ordering them to compulsorily adopt the ABC portal. HEIs have to mandatorily create Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) ID of students and deposit their credits with ABC for programmes offered in ODL and online mode.

Additionally, LMS of all universities offering online programme may be integrated similarly with ABC portal.

Is this being introduced for all programmes?

No, as of now, the UGC Chief is asking HEIs to adopt this portal and credit system only for ODL and online programmes.

Which universities are adopting ABC portal?

Universities that have introduced this portal are the Delhi University, University Of Mumbai, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, National Institute Of Technology Arunachal Pradesh, Tezpur University, Central University Of Punjab, University of Hyderabad, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Vellore Institute Of Technology, O P Jindal Global University, Chandigarh University, Datta Meghe Institute Of Medical Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, Lovely Professional University,Symbiosis International Deemed University, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Mizoram University, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya and the English and Foreign Languages University