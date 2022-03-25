UGC warns students against Chinese universities, says online degrees won’t be recognised

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday released notification against Chinese universities issuing notices for admission in various degree programmes. The commission has warned the students to be aware of the travel restrictions before enrolling in universities in the People’s Republic of China.

“Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions,” the official notification by the UGC read.

The notice further added that the Chinese authorities had earlier conveyed that the courses will be conducted online and as per the extant rules, UGC and AICTE would not recognise such degree courses pursued in online mode without prior approval.

“Students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies,” the notification stated.

In February 2022, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had also issued a warning against online medical courses being offered by several Chinese universities. The commission had advised the students aiming to pursue medical or any other courses from foreign universities to “exercise due diligence”.

The NMC had also clarified that the commission does not recognise or approve any medical course which is conducted only in online mode.