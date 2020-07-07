Students unhappy with UGC’s new guidelines, demand cancellation of term-end exam

After several states have cancelled exams, now UGC asks to hold ter-end exams in September (Representational image) After several states have cancelled exams, now UGC asks to hold ter-end exams in September (Representational image)

UGC Guidelines: The much-awaited University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines were released yesterday. As per the revised guidelines, UGC has asked all the colleges and universities to conduct the final year or semester exams by September-end. The colleges have also been asked to “compulsorily be evaluated” backlog papers “by conducting examinations”. The colleges, however, have the freedom of choosing the mode of exam — online, offline, and/or hybrid.

The new guidelines further suggest holding special exams for students “in case a student of terminal semester or final year is unable to appear in the examination”. These special exams can be held whenever the situation will be conducive. This has been announced when several states including Maharashtra have announced that they will not be holding the final year exams. Now, these guidelines by UGC have created further confusion in the minds of students.

Students have taken to social media platforms to flag their concerns. #UGCGuidelines #UGCcancelexams #Exams2020 have been trending on the social media platforms since last night.

.@narendramodi Ji this is the right time to take the examination of your incompetent ministers. I Hope may God bless you with some enlightenment to serve the students community and not alleviate their problems further.#NoExamsInCovid#PromoteStudentsSaveFuture#UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/CQXnU29MUn — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) July 6, 2020

If you can’t cater to the needs of a nation that has more than 315 millions students. Then you don’t deserve to govern this nation. The basic lesson taught in schools is that always be a helping hand to others. But your hand comes out only to loot common people.#UGCGuidelines — NSUI (@nsui) July 6, 2020

Then,

1st Time :- Exams are cancelled

2nd Time :- Exams will be conducted on mid of July

3rd Time :- No Exams are cancelled

.

.

.

Now,

Exams will be taken In the end of September#Cancel_Exam2020 #UGCGuidelines #Exams2020#Cancel_Exam2020 — Narendra Choudhary (@Narendr12361440) July 7, 2020

This decision of UGC might bring a rampage increase in stress, corona cases and ruin students life. While major IIT,’s can cancel their exams, why did UGC approve for exams? @nsui@guptar @Neerajkundan#UGCGuidelines #UNIVERSITYexams #ugc_cancel_exam — Ninad Unagar (@Ninad24872037) July 7, 2020

When CBSE, ICSE, ISC and various state boards have scrapped its exams and opted for other alternatives, conducting final year exams considering the ongoing pandemic, seems absurd. Are the authorities ready to take responsibility of a student’s life?! #UGCGuidelines — Debdatta Pal (@debdatta18) July 6, 2020

The guidelines were issued after discussions of the expert committee. The committee was asked to revisit the guidelines for exams and academic calendar by the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhroyal Nishank. This was done to have uniform rules across varsities as the number of COVID cases are still rising and likely to increase further.

Explaining its rationale behind the revised guidelines, the UGC said in an official statement, “In view of the emerging situation related to COVID-l9 pandemic in India, it is important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students. At the same time, it is very crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities, and future progress of students globally. Academic evaluation of students is a very important milestone in any education system.”

