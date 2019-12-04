Not UPSC, most students search for UGC-NET coaching: Survey

Most searches from tier-III cities. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Most searches from tier-III cities. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Most Indian students are looking for coaching classes and the search for a good institute is highest for the UGC NET (47,898) examination followed by the UPSC civil services (44,174) and State Public Service Commission (32,911) preparations, according to a report by Sulekha — a tech-AI platform for expert services.

Tier-III cities have the highest search for coaching institutes at 1.60 lakh online requests registered in a year followed by Tier-I studies at 1.32 lakh. Delhi still leads the nation in terms of most calls for competitive exam coaching with over 30,222 requests a year followed by Chennai at 15,147 and Hyderabad at 11,671.

While the UGC-NET is the most in-demand competitive exam in the country, the demand also varies city-wise. In Delhi, the top three coaching categories are for UGC NET (6274), defence/police recruitment exam (5470) and SSC (5136) recruitment exams. In Chennai, the most in-demand exams are SPSC (3981), railways (2331) and teaching (2145).

Satya Prabhakar, Founder and CEO, Sulekha, said, “The study shows that traditional competitive exams are popular among job aspirants from Tier-III cities. It’s also interesting to note that defence/police exam coaching is the most requested competitive exam coaching category in the metro cities.”

