UGC NET Result 2018 Date: Result expected to be announced next week

UGC NET Result 2018 Date: The result of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is expected to release by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) next week, reports suggest. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website — cbsenet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on July 8 (Sunday) in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. This year for the first time, instead of 3 papers, there were only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

In order to appear for NET, a candidate needs to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off). Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply.

A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the exam this year. From next time onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET. As per the UGC policy, the 6 per cent of the candidates appeared in both the papers who obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified. They will then be issued certificates by UGC.

