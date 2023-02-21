UGC NET phase 2 city intimation slip released; check test schedule

UGC NET Phase 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) city intimation slip for phase-2 December 2022 cycle. Candidates who are registered for the exam can now check their exam city details at the official UGC NET website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth to login and check the city intimation slip.

UGC NET phase 2 city intimation slip: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on Advance city intimation slip link available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in your application number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: Your exam city details will be mentioned on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.

According to the official notification released by the agency, the UGC NET December 2022 phase two exam will be conducted on February 28, March 1 and 2. On February 28, the Agency will conduct exam for History in both shifts. March 1 will have English exam in both the shifts.

Advertisement

March 2 will be the big day host exams of several subjects, i.e. Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics in both the shifts. Additionally, Physical Education will also be conducted in shift 1 and Public Administration in shift 2.

The admit card for phase two exams will soon be released at the official website.