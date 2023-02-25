UGC NET December 2022: Phase 2 admit cards released; how to download

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 phase 2 exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Phase 1 of UGC NET December exam was held on February 21, 22, 23 and 24 for 57 subjects. The second shift for five subjects will be held across the country on February 28, March 1, and 2.

UGC NET 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Admit card” link.

Step 3: Fill in your details like application number and password.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future references.

According to official notice, UGC test will consist of two papers to be solved in the duration of 3 hours without any break. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The first paper will have fifty questions while the second paper will consist of 100 questions.

UGC NET December 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts for Junior Research Fellowship and to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.