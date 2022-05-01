UGC-NET, Pakistan medical degrees, board exams and more: Top education news last week

May 1, 2022 5:36:32 pm
Start of board exams 2022, Indian regulators warnings against Pakistan’s medical degrees, start of UGC-NET registration and much more — here’s a recap of the biggest happenings from the education sector.
‘Pakistan degrees invalid’
After UGC and AICTE, NMC too has issued warning against getting medical degrees from Pakistan. NMC has declared that any Indian student who wishes to pursue MBBS, BDS or any other equivalent medical degree from Pakistan shall not be eligible to appear for FMGE or seek employment in India on the basis of the educational qualifications gained from Pakistan universities.
Meanwhile, Pakistan asked India to make its stand clear on this issue. “We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said Public Notice. Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” the Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs, based in Islamabad, said in a statement.
Best of Express Premium
UGC-NET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The candidates can submit the application form online on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The exact exam dates have not been announced by the agency and will be released soon. Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year. However, this time, the schedule of the exam was disturbed due to the Covid pandemic and thus the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.
CBSE webinar
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Monday that students who fail to appear for both term-1 and term-2 examinations will not be allowed to sit for compartment exams this year and have to repeat the class.
In a live webinar ahead of the CBSE term-2 exam from April 26, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board’s controller of examinations, said that students who were marked absent in term-1 exams and do not appear for term-2 exams will not be allowed to take the compartment exams because “all class 12 compartment exams are conducted on the same day.” For class 10, the compartment exams are conducted in time period of 7 days.
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the class 10 and 12 results at 1 pm on April 29 via press conference. In both the classes, girls out performed boys with a better pass percentage. For class 12, the overall pass percentage was 72.72 per cent while class 10 pass percentage remained low, with slightly more than half of the students passing exams. The over all pass percentage remained at 59.54 per cent this year.
Unlike last year, the MP board conducted offline exams this year in the months of February and March 2022. In the result declared, Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey have emerged as the toppers in Class 10 while Pragati Mittal topped class 12 board with a score of 494 out of 500. Lakshdweep Dhakar and Ayush Tiwari secured second and third positions, respectively. All the three toppers are from the science stream this year.
MP quota for Kendriya Vidyalaya
The Union government has scrapped the quota through which Members of Parliament (MPs) could recommend names for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), according to the admission guidelines for 2022-23 and beyond.
An official of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body under the education ministry which runs these schools, said that the revised guidelines have been issued following a review of the special provisions for admissions.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-