UGC-NET, Pakistan medical degrees, board exams and more: Top education news last week

Start of board exams 2022, Indian regulators warnings against Pakistan’s medical degrees, start of UGC-NET registration and much more — here’s a recap of the biggest happenings from the education sector.

‘Pakistan degrees invalid’

After UGC and AICTE, NMC too has issued warning against getting medical degrees from Pakistan. NMC has declared that any Indian student who wishes to pursue MBBS, BDS or any other equivalent medical degree from Pakistan shall not be eligible to appear for FMGE or seek employment in India on the basis of the educational qualifications gained from Pakistan universities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan asked India to make its stand clear on this issue. “We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said Public Notice. Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India,” the Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs, based in Islamabad, said in a statement.

UGC-NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The candidates can submit the application form online on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The exact exam dates have not been announced by the agency and will be released soon. Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year. However, this time, the schedule of the exam was disturbed due to the Covid pandemic and thus the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.

CBSE webinar

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Monday that students who fail to appear for both term-1 and term-2 examinations will not be allowed to sit for compartment exams this year and have to repeat the class.