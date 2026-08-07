UGC NET June 2026: Student bodies raise concerns as answer-key delay disrupts admissions

With no official update yet on the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key or result declaration, student organisations have begun approaching the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging its intervention in the examination process. More than a month after the examination concluded, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has neither released the provisional answer key nor announced a timeline for the remaining stages of the examination, prompting concerns among candidates awaiting admissions to PhD programmes and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) opportunities.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted between June 22 and June 30 for eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes and the award of the JRF.

In previous examination cycles, the provisional answer key has generally been released within one to two weeks of the conclusion of the examination, followed by an objection window before the declaration of results. This year, however, candidates are still awaiting both the answer key and an official explanation for the delay.

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Amid the uncertainty, student organisations have begun approaching authorities, seeking immediate intervention. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has written to both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NTA, urging them to release the provisional answer key, candidates’ response sheets and the results without further delay.

In its representation, the union said the prolonged wait has affected students preparing for PhD admissions, research opportunities and fellowship applications, while also seeking greater transparency regarding the examination process.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also submitted a memorandum to the UGC, requesting its intervention in the matter. Addressed to UGC Secretary Shyama Rath, the memorandum urges the Commission to direct the NTA to release the provisional answer key and declare the results at the earliest.

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The organisation has also sought a public clarification on the reasons behind the delay and called for a transparent and fixed timeline for future national examinations. In its statement, ABVP said the absence of official communication has created uncertainty among lakhs of aspirants and affected their academic and professional planning.

The delay has also become a growing concern for candidates awaiting admissions to doctoral programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Several students have said that universities have already begun or are expected to begin PhD admission processes, while the pending UGC NET results have left applicants unable to establish eligibility or claim JRF benefits. With no clarity on when the answer key or results will be be announced, some aspirants say they are exploring admissions in private institutions or considering alternative options to avoid losing an academic year.

(With inputs from agencies)