UGC-NET June 2026 Schedule Out: NTA to conduct exam from June 22 to 30 in CBT mode

The schedule, released through a public notice, covers over 80 subjects spread across five examination days in two daily shifts.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJun 6, 2026 03:21 PM IST
UGC-NET June 2026 Schedule Out: NTA to conduct exam from June 22 to 30 in CBT mode The exam will be held in two shifts each day — Shift one from 9 am to 12 noon, and Shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm.(Image via NTA/Improved with AI)
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The National Testing Agency released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, announcing that the test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The schedule, released through a public notice, covers over 80 subjects spread across five examination days in two daily shifts. The exam will be held in two shifts each day — Shift one from 9 am to 12 noon, and Shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA has said that the notification regarding exam city centre intimation will be displayed on its official website eight to ten days before the examination — meaning candidates appearing on June 22 can expect city allotment details by around June 12-14.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are released and verify all details, including exam centre city, shift timings and subject code, before their scheduled examination date.

UGC NET 2026: Schedule

The examination opens on June 22 with subjects including Visual Art, Museology and Conservation, Geography, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management in Shift I, and Computer Science and Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music and Population Studies in Shift II.

Date Shift I Subject Code Shift I Subject Name (09:00 AM to 12:00 PM) Shift II Subject Code Shift II Subject Name (03:00 PM to 06:00 PM)
22 June 2026 79 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) 87 Computer Science and Applications
66 Museology & Conservation 42 Persian
24 Punjabi 41 Russian
26 Tamil 19 Bengali
80 Geography 12 Home Science
38 Marathi 16 Music
55 Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management 15 Population Studies
95 Santali
23 June 2026 14 Public Administration 63 Mass Communication and Journalism
9 Education 88 Electronic Science
10 Social Work 74 Women Studies
22 Malayalam 58 Law
28 Urdu 27 Telugu
68 Criminology 82 Forensic Science
65 Performing Art-Dance/Drama/Theatre 34 Nepali
70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature 59 Library and Information Science
71 Folk Literature 3 Philosophy
24 June 2026 2 Political Science 8 Commerce
62 Comparative Study of Religions 11 Defence and Strategic Studies
45 Japanese 50 Indian Culture
33 Dogri 60 Buddhist; Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies
43 Rajasthani
31 Linguistics
25 June 2026 30 English 6 History
32 Chinese 83 Pali
85 Konkani 91 Prakrit
40 Spanish 72 Comparative Literature
84 Kashmiri
29 June 2026 20 Hindi 4 Psychology
49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 18 Maithili
103 Indian Knowledge Systems 29 Arabic
35 Manipuri 17 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)
21 Kannada 47 Physical Education
44 German 73 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).
101 Sindhi 105 Ayurveda Biology
39 French (French Version) 104 Disaster Management
30 June 2026 1 Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/ Demography/Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics 36 Assamese
89 Environmental Sciences 5 Sociology
102 Hindu Studies 100 Yoga
7 Anthropology 93 Tourism Administration and Management.
94 Bodo 46 Adult Education/Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education.
37 Gujarati 67 Archaeology
25 Sanskrit 23 Oriya
90 Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies; West Asian Studies; South East Asian Studies; African Studies; South Asian Studies; Soviet Studies; American Studies. 81 Social Medicine & Community Health
92 Human Rights and Duties 107 Statistics
106 Forestry

The final day, June 30, covers Economics and its allied disciplines, Environmental Sciences, Hindu Studies, Anthropology, Bodo, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Politics Including International Relations, and Human Rights and Duties in Shift I, and Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration and Management, Adult Education, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine and Community Health, Statistics and Forestry in Shift II.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official UGC-NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for updates, instructions and notices. For queries, NTA can be reached at 011-40759000 or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

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