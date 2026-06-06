UGC-NET June 2026 Schedule Out: NTA to conduct exam from June 22 to 30 in CBT mode

The exam will be held in two shifts each day — Shift one from 9 am to 12 noon, and Shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm.(Image via NTA/Improved with AI)

The National Testing Agency released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, announcing that the test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The schedule, released through a public notice, covers over 80 subjects spread across five examination days in two daily shifts. The exam will be held in two shifts each day — Shift one from 9 am to 12 noon, and Shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA has said that the notification regarding exam city centre intimation will be displayed on its official website eight to ten days before the examination — meaning candidates appearing on June 22 can expect city allotment details by around June 12-14.