UGC-NET June 2026 Schedule Out: NTA to conduct exam from June 22 to 30 in CBT mode

The National Testing Agency released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, announcing that the test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The schedule, released through a public notice, covers over 80 subjects spread across five examination days in two daily shifts. The exam will be held in two shifts each day — Shift one from 9 am to 12 noon, and Shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm.
NTA has said that the notification regarding exam city centre intimation will be displayed on its official website eight to ten days before the examination — meaning candidates appearing on June 22 can expect city allotment details by around June 12-14.
Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are released and verify all details, including exam centre city, shift timings and subject code, before their scheduled examination date.
The examination opens on June 22 with subjects including Visual Art, Museology and Conservation, Geography, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management in Shift I, and Computer Science and Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music and Population Studies in Shift II.
|Date
|Shift I Subject Code
|Shift I Subject Name (09:00 AM to 12:00 PM)
|Shift II Subject Code
|Shift II Subject Name (03:00 PM to 06:00 PM)
|22 June 2026
|79
|Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
|87
|Computer Science and Applications
|66
|Museology & Conservation
|42
|Persian
|24
|Punjabi
|41
|Russian
|26
|Tamil
|19
|Bengali
|80
|Geography
|12
|Home Science
|38
|Marathi
|16
|Music
|55
|Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
|15
|Population Studies
|95
|Santali
|23 June 2026
|14
|Public Administration
|63
|Mass Communication and Journalism
|9
|Education
|88
|Electronic Science
|10
|Social Work
|74
|Women Studies
|22
|Malayalam
|58
|Law
|28
|Urdu
|27
|Telugu
|68
|Criminology
|82
|Forensic Science
|65
|Performing Art-Dance/Drama/Theatre
|34
|Nepali
|70
|Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|59
|Library and Information Science
|71
|Folk Literature
|3
|Philosophy
|24 June 2026
|2
|Political Science
|8
|Commerce
|62
|Comparative Study of Religions
|11
|Defence and Strategic Studies
|45
|Japanese
|50
|Indian Culture
|33
|Dogri
|60
|Buddhist; Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies
|43
|Rajasthani
|31
|Linguistics
|25 June 2026
|30
|English
|6
|History
|32
|Chinese
|83
|Pali
|85
|Konkani
|91
|Prakrit
|40
|Spanish
|72
|Comparative Literature
|84
|Kashmiri
|29 June 2026
|20
|Hindi
|4
|Psychology
|49
|Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|18
|Maithili
|103
|Indian Knowledge Systems
|29
|Arabic
|35
|Manipuri
|17
|Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management)
|21
|Kannada
|47
|Physical Education
|44
|German
|73
|Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).
|101
|Sindhi
|105
|Ayurveda Biology
|39
|French (French Version)
|104
|Disaster Management
|30 June 2026
|1
|Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/ Demography/Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics
|36
|Assamese
|89
|Environmental Sciences
|5
|Sociology
|102
|Hindu Studies
|100
|Yoga
|7
|Anthropology
|93
|Tourism Administration and Management.
|94
|Bodo
|46
|Adult Education/Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education.
|37
|Gujarati
|67
|Archaeology
|25
|Sanskrit
|23
|Oriya
|90
|Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies; West Asian Studies; South East Asian Studies; African Studies; South Asian Studies; Soviet Studies; American Studies.
|81
|Social Medicine & Community Health
|92
|Human Rights and Duties
|107
|Statistics
|106
|Forestry
The final day, June 30, covers Economics and its allied disciplines, Environmental Sciences, Hindu Studies, Anthropology, Bodo, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Politics Including International Relations, and Human Rights and Duties in Shift I, and Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration and Management, Adult Education, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine and Community Health, Statistics and Forestry in Shift II.
Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official UGC-NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for updates, instructions and notices. For queries, NTA can be reached at 011-40759000 or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.