UGC-NET June 2026 Result Out: Where to download scorecard; re-exam notice for 3 papers

UGC-NET June 2026 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC-NET June 2026 result for candidates who appeared in the examination for the 84 subjects on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer keys for these 84 subjects have also been released on the exam portal.

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The UGC-NET June examination was conducted from June 22 to 30, 2026, across 87 subjects. The examination determines eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes, depending on the category in which a candidate qualifies.

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UGC-NET June 2026 result: How to check

Candidates can check their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the latest announcements or result section.

Click on the UGC-NET June 2026 result link.

Enter the required login details, such as the application number and date of birth.

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Submit the details and view the UGC-NET result and scorecard.

Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future admission or recruitment-related requirements.

The official UGC-NET portal currently lists the final answer key for 84 subjects among its latest updates.

UGC-NET June 2026 Results The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects today, 28 August 2026.

📌 Results/Score Cards are available on the official UGC-NET website.

Candidates can login to https://t.co/roExIJGkUd to view, download and… pic.twitter.com/okpE5ITJgw — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 28, 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam: What about English, Commerce and Sociology?

The result for the three remaining subjects — English, Commerce and Sociology — is being handled separately because NTA decided to re-conduct these papers. An expert committee examining complaints found factual, typographical, translation, grammatical and other errors in the three question papers. It also noted repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.

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NTA will conduct the re-examination for English on September 9 in Shift 1, Commerce on September 9 in Shift 2, and Sociology on September 10 in Shift 1. Candidates appearing for the re-examination will not have to pay an additional examination fee. Details of the examination city, centre and admit card will be notified separately.

NTA has also said that the re-examination will not delay result processing, JRF allocation or issuance of e-certificates for the other 84 subjects. The number of candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility will be based on 6% of candidates who appeared in the June examination or the retest, whichever is higher.