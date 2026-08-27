UGC NET June 2026 Result Live Updates: NTA to release scorecards shortly on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2026 result will be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the June 2026 session this week on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET exam can download their result once it is live by logging in to the above-mentioned website using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth or password.

In addition to the UGC NET scorecards for the June 2026 session, NTA will also release the final answer key after reviewing all the objections raised against the provisional answer key released on August 16. The result will contain information regarding the total marks and percentile obtained by the candidate. The subject-wise UGC NET June 2026 cut off will also be released along with the result.

Story continues below this ad With the release of provisional answer keys, NTA also announced that it has cancelled the exams conducted for three subjects, namely English, Commerce and Sociology, due to technical glitches faced by candidates in the questions. The agency will re-conduct the exams for these subjects on September 9 and 10 across India at various exam centres. The UGC NET 2026 was conducted by NTA from June 22 to June 30, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. For this session, the exam was held for 87 different subjects. It is carried out by NTA twice, in June and December, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, to test the eligibility of those appearing in the exam for Junior Research Fellowship, the position of Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in top Indian universities and colleges. Live Updates Aug 27, 2026 11:20 AM IST UGC NET June Result 2026 Live Updates: Official website NTA will release the UGC NET scorecards for the June 2026 session exam through its online portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be required to enter their login credentials on the above-mentioned portal to access their scorecards online. Aug 27, 2026 11:15 AM IST UGC NET Result 2026 Live Updates: Release date The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to give any confirmation on the release date. However, it is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 scorecards for the June session exam soon on its official website. The UGC NET scorecards can be used by candidates to apply to universities and colleges for doctoral programs or fellowships. Candidates should note that the UGC NET June 2026 result is released after normalisation. Candidates can download and even get a printout of their UGC NET June 2026 result for any future reference. The UGC NET re-exam for the three subjects will be conducted on September 9 and 10 (Representative image/ Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

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