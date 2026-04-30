UGC NET June 2026 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; new ‘Statistics’ paper introduced

UGC NET June 2026 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2026 registration process. Candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions can now apply on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Notably this year, the UGC has introduced ‘Statistics’ as a separate subject under NET, taking the total number of subjects to around 85. The official notice reads,
“The Commission, in its 597th meeting held on 18th April, 2026, has decided to add ‘Statistics’ as an additional subject from June 2026 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC-NET.”
As per the official notification, the last date to apply is May 20, 2026, while the UGC NET June exam will be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
|Event
|Date
|Application start date
|April 29, 2026
|Last date to apply
|May 20, 2026
|Last date for fee payment
|May 20, 2026
|Correction window
|May 22 – May 24, 2026
|Exam city intimation
|By June 10, 2026
|Admit card release
|By June 15, 2026
|Exam dates
|June 22 – June 30, 2026
To be eligible, candidates must have a master’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university with at least 55% marks (50% for reserved categories). Final-year postgraduate students can also apply provisionally, subject to meeting eligibility conditions later.
Step 1: Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 registration link
Step 3: Register and generate login credentials
Step 4: Fill the application form with required details
Step 5: Upload photograph and signature
Step 6: Pay the application fee online
Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page
The application fee varies by category. General category candidates are required to pay around Rs 1,150, OBC-NCL/EWS candidates Rs 600, and SC/ST/PwD candidates approximately Rs 325, as per previous fee structure. Candidates should verify the exact fee details in the official notification before applying.