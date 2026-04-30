UGC NET June 2026 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; new ‘Statistics’ paper introduced

UGC NET June 2026 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2026 registration process. Candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions can now apply on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Notably this year, the UGC has introduced ‘Statistics’ as a separate subject under NET, taking the total number of subjects to around 85. The official notice reads,

“The Commission, in its 597th meeting held on 18th April, 2026, has decided to add ‘Statistics’ as an additional subject from June 2026 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC-NET.”

As per the official notification, the last date to apply is May 20, 2026, while the UGC NET June exam will be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET June 2026: Important dates

Event Date Application start date April 29, 2026 Last date to apply May 20, 2026 Last date for fee payment May 20, 2026 Correction window May 22 – May 24, 2026 Exam city intimation By June 10, 2026 Admit card release By June 15, 2026 Exam dates June 22 – June 30, 2026

To be eligible, candidates must have a master’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university with at least 55% marks (50% for reserved categories). Final-year postgraduate students can also apply provisionally, subject to meeting eligibility conditions later.

How to apply for UGC NET June 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 registration link

Step 3: Register and generate login credentials

Step 4: Fill the application form with required details

Step 5: Upload photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fee online

Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page

The application fee varies by category. General category candidates are required to pay around Rs 1,150, OBC-NCL/EWS candidates Rs 600, and SC/ST/PwD candidates approximately Rs 325, as per previous fee structure. Candidates should verify the exact fee details in the official notification before applying.